Logitech to Include Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic in 50% of Mice and Keyboards

Logitech International, a maker of computer products, will now be incorporating post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) into its products at scale in an effort to reduce its carbon impact and increase circularity of consumer products. Soon, the company’s largest product portfolio will include PCR in more than 50% of its mice and keyboards and will provide full transparency on the amount of PCR in each product to drive industry innovation and greater adoption of recycled plastic.

Over the last three years, Logitech has focused on increasingly moving to PCR plastic across its most popular product lines as part of its Design for Sustainability efforts. Since the launch of the PCR program, the company will have shipped more than 50 million devices made with PCR plastic by the end of next year. Some products containing PCR plastic include the top-selling Logitech K120 and K400 keyboards, C390 webcam, M100 and M190 mice, and the UE HYPERBOOM. Logitech’s latest product made with PCR plastic is the new ERGO M575 mouse, which started with a design goal of maximizing the use of PCR plastic all models.

Logitech is also focusing on utilizing PCR plastic in products that account for the most units sold globally. The company is committing that by the end of 2021, more than 50% of the mice and keyboard produced in Logitech’s Creativity and Productivity portfolio, the company’s largest portfolio, will be made with PCR plastic — eliminating an estimated 7,100 tons of virgin plastic and 11,000 tons of carbon per year.

Increased Transparency

Starting with the ERGO M575, each product’s PCR content will be validated by independent, third-party experts and transparently shared on the company’s website. The percentage of recycled plastic in each product will vary depending on the type, color and material make up of a product. The percent of a product’s plastic parts made of PCR currently range from 80% PCR content to no less than 20% for the technically complex lighter color products. Logitech’s design goal is to continue to maximize the percentage of recycled content in each product.

Innovation

Logitech is working with plastic suppliers to design new and stronger resins in a range of new colors, expanding on what is possible today. New resins will be used in Logitech products to give consumers more color options without compromising on product quality, while also being made available to other companies in an effort to help reduce the consumer electronics industry’s carbon impact.

Beyond recycled plastics, Logitech is working with external partners to develop a roadmap of sustainable materials for the future, as well as sustainable packaging advancements, ongoing innovation on making lower impact electronic devices and continuing to drive renewable electricity programs.