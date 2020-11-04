Material Bank Announces 100% Carbon Neutral Shipping

Material Bank, a sampling system for designers and architects, today announced that every Material Bank sample order ships 100% carbon neutral. Effective immediately, Material Bank will purchase carbon credits to offset the carbon emissions directly related to the shipment of samples.

With more than 300 brands on a single site, Material Bank combines sample orders from multiple brands into a single box — eliminating the need for separate shipments and reducing energy, packaging, transportation and more. The patented Material Bank tray safely delivers material samples without the need for excess packaging materials such as peanuts and bubble wrap. The same tray converts into a return box, allowing unneeded samples to be sent back to a single location, at no cost, to be reused.

The company, which claims to be the world’s largest material marketplace, has forged partnerships with architecture and design firms including Cannon Design, Gensler, Nelson Worldwide, Cushing Terrell, MG2, Gresham Smith, AECOM, HMFH Architects, Dyer Brown, M+A Architects, Bennett Design, SmithGroup, HDR, and Perkins & Will, all of whom joined the Material Bank Carbon Neutral Firm Program Pilot. In addition to an exchange of ideas and best practices, they reinforce their commitment to reducing the environmental footprint of sample orders by encouraging all specifying members to utilize Material Bank in order to drive firm-wide sustainable sampling practices. The partner firm program will officially launch January 2021.