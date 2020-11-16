McDonald’s Installs 200 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Throughout Italy

McDonald’s Italia will install 200 charging points for electric vehicles inside the 100 McDonald’s car parks across Italy.

The fast food chain has partnered with Enel X to transition towards electric mobility and to underline the importance of a sustainable footprint.

The JuicePole and JuicePump charging stations will be installed inside the car parks of McDonald’s restaurants and will offer a new service to customers, allowing two vehicles to be charged simultaneously with available power of up to 22 kW in AC for the JuicePoles and at least 50 kW in DC for the JuicePumps. With the latter, an average of about 30 minutes will be sufficient to “charge up” with electrical energy.

This kind of partnership will mean important results can also be achieved in terms of environmental impact: the charging points working at maximum output will lead to a net saving of over 1,800 tons of CO2 emitted into the atmosphere.

The first charging stations are installed at the McDonald’s restaurants in Desio, Eboli, Loreto, San Benedetto del Tronto, Ancona and Osimo. The implementation plan will soon involve the new cities of Piombino, Barberino di Mugello, Alessandria, Quartu Sant’Elena, and Florence.