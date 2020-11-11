Lost your password?
Minnesota City Uses $2.5 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract to Upgrade 12 Buildings

(Credit: Pixabay)

A citywide energy efficiency project was recently completed for the City of Virginia, Minnesota. Financed by a $2.5 million Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC), improvements made across the City of Virginia will guarantee energy cost savings and an overall reduction in municipal energy demand.

In 2019, the City of Virginia partnered with Ameresco in an effort to utilize energy efficiency technologies to reduce municipal energy consumption and operating costs. Ameresco designed and implemented the project across 12 city buildings that involved LED facility lighting upgrades, LED street lighting upgrades, building envelope improvements, mechanical insulation, HVAC upgrades, and building automation system upgrades.

Through its partnership with Ameresco, the City of Virginia’s commitment to sustainable energy reduction is expected to reduce the City’s energy consumption by approximately 21%, or the equivalent of 819 metric tons of CO2 per year.

Construction began in January 2020 and was completed in September 2020.

