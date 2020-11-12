Penske Now Leasing Electric Trucks to California Logistics Company

Penske Truck Leasing has put a battery-electric eM2 from the Freightliner Innovation Fleet into service with Temco Logistics, California-based delivery company.

The class 6 electric vehicle is currently being used by Temco for delivery and installation of appliances to residential homes, providing service throughout Northern Orange County (Yorba Linda, Anaheim, Anaheim Hills) and the Inland Empire. The vehicle makes up to 18 stops per day, averaging 300 miles per week. When it enters series production in 2022, the Freightliner eM2 is expected to have up to 230-miles of range.

In 2018, Penske Truck Leasing and Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) announced a partnership to test commercial electric trucks from DTNA’s Freightliner brand in real-world situations and drive future improvements to the technology.

The electric truck fleet is supported by a network of heavy-duty electric vehicle charging stations at six Penske Truck Leasing facilities in Southern California. Penske also performs preventive maintenance at these locations.

More and more companies are transitioning their fleet to electric. Amazon recently announced it is adding more than 1,800 electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz Vans to its delivery fleet in Europe this year. Mercedes-Benz also announced it joined The Climate Pledge, which calls on signatories to be net zero carbon across their businesses by 2040 — a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement goal of 2050.

And Georgia Power announced it will electrify portions of its vehicle fleet as part of a corporate-wide, internal fleet electrification goal. Southern Company, the utility’s corporate parent, announced plans to convert 50% of its system fleet vehicles across the auto/SUV/minivan, forklift, and ATV/cart/miscellaneous segments by 2030.