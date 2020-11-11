Lost your password?
Researchers Release Open-Source Carbon Dioxide Storage Simulator

(Credit: Pixabay)

After more than two years of joint research, Total, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and Stanford University have released GEOSX, an open?source simulator for large-scale geological carbon dioxide (CO2) storage.

GEOSX was developed using new technologies in high-performance computing and applied mathematics and aims to improve the management and safety of geological CO2 repositories. The researchers say its computing performance is unmatched to date.

The open-source nature of GEOSX aims to ensure a high level of transparency, sharing and community support to pave the way for the large-scale development of Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) technologies.

“We are proud of the development of GEOSX, the first tool able to simulate the geological storage of CO2 at the gigaton scale. We are making its source code openly available to provide the scientific community the means to participate in the development of CCUS,” said Marie-Noëlle Semeria, Total’s Chief Technology Officer.

