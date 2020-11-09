TD Bank to Achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2050

TD Bank Group today announced its commitment to a global climate action plan, which includes a target to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with its operations and financing activities by 2050, aligned to the associated principles of the Paris Agreement. The Bank has also established dedicated teams to advise and support clients as they work to capture the opportunities of the low-carbon economy. The actions outlined support the Bank’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, which leverages TD’s business, people, and financial resources.

Reporting Methodologies

A key aspect of TD’s climate action plan is a focus on data measurement and analytics. TD intends to use an industry-specific approach to prioritize and advance GHG reduction opportunities in each sector. The Bank has established the ESG Centre of Expertise, drawing on experts across TD to participate in this work, invest in research and support academic progress and technological innovation. TD has also joined the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) to support the development of carbon accounting methodologies for financial institutions globally.

TD intends to establish GHG emissions baselines across its business and financing portfolio and will work closely with clients as it sets interim GHG reduction goals on the path towards 2050. TD will continue to engage with governments, non-governmental organizations, businesses, and other groups to develop and promote measurement and tracking methodologies for financed emissions, as well as GHG reduction strategies aligned to science-based transition pathways. The bank will report on its progress starting with 2021.

Arctic Prohibition

The Arctic Circle is a unique and fragile environment, home to protected species, and of crucial importance to the local Indigenous populations. From a climate perspective, TD Banks says this area is warming significantly faster than the rest of our planet, which poses the risk of increased GHG releases and further warming.

Given these facts, TD will not provide new project-specific financial services, including advisory services, for activities that are directly related to the exploration, development, or production of oil and gas within the Arctic Circle, including the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).