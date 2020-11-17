Tillamook Earns B Corp Certification

Tillamook County Creamery Association (Tillamook) is now recognized as a Certified B Corporation. Tillamook qualified for the prestigious B Corp distinction by demonstrating the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

B Corps are for-profit companies that use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. The B Corp certification process measures a company’s performance in five impact areas, including governance, workers, customers, community and the environment. There are currently more than 3,500 B Corps in 150 industries and 74 countries around the world.

To qualify for B Corp certification, Tillamook responded to 220 questions in the key impact areas along with 58 additional disclosure questions. More than 90% of the questions were verified with documentation, data, policies, and/or verbal confirmations. With a score of 86.6, Tillamook exceeded the minimum required score of 80 to become B Corp certified.

Key to achieving B Corp certification are Tillamook’s stewardship commitments that guide the co-op’s daily actions related to:

Thriving farms

Healthful cows

Inspired consumers

Enduring ecosystems

Fulfilled employees

Enriched communities

The B Corp certification logo will eventually appear on all Tillamook brand packaging so consumers throughout the country know what the Tillamook brand stands for.

Tillamook reported to B Impact Assessment Version 6, the most recent and rigorous survey to date, and will hold B Corp certification for three years before being required to go through a renewal process. The B Impact Assessment is updated every three years to improve the clarity, consistency, and insight of the assessment and its scoring, stay up to date with best practices and innovations in impact measurement, and accommodate ongoing user and stakeholder feedback. Tillamook expects that the next version will be even more challenging than the initial certification. Not all who pursue B Corp standing earn the recognition, and in fact, B Corp reports that the average score among companies is 50.