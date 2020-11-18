Tupperware to Join Circular Reuse Platform ‘Loop’ in 2021

Tupperware Brands has announced a partnership with TerraCycle’s circular reuse platform Loop, aimed at eliminating waste and improving the delivery, design, and features of products. This partnership is intended to launch in 2021, initially offering to consumers across the United States the ability to purchase products from consumer brands and retailers packaged in reusable Tupperware products.

Aligned in the collective mission to reduce waste through a circular recycling system, the collaboration will provide a new packaging offering for Loop while advancing Tupperware’s No Time to Waste initiative to significantly reduce single-use plastic and food waste by 2025. Tupperware says it is the first reusable plastic container brand partner for Loop, adding to the platform’s catalogue of reusable glass and metal containers. Loop’s brand partners will soon have the opportunity to access enhanced options to package, store, and ship products to US consumers through a collaboration with Tupperware.

Loop is a global reuse platform that partners with brands and retailers with the objective of shifting from a disposable to a durable supply chain where manufacturers own their packaging in the long term. In this model, consumers do not own the package, yet they own the product within. Products available on the Loop platform are packaged and shipped directly to consumers in a specially designed tote. Once used, products are retrieved through free at-home pickup, then cleaned, refilled and reused – creating a first-of-its-kind circular packaging system. In 2021, along with online shopping, Loop customers will be able to participate in Loop at its retail partners in-store locations.

In 2019, Tupperware announced its collaboration with SABIC, a petrochemical company, for the introduction of certified circular polymers into its product offerings. The collaboration with SABIC highlights the shared commitment by both companies to advance a more circular economy, where plastic waste and materials are used, reused, and repurposed to continue their lifecycle.