Wisconsin’s First Large-Scale Solar Project Now Up and Running

Wisconsin’s first large-scale solar project is complete and now powering Madison-area establishments. Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) is a co-owner of the 150-megawatt (MW) Two Creeks Solar facility with Wisconsin Public Service (WPS). MGE owns 50 MW; WPS owns 100 MW.

Two Creeks Solar features 500,000 solar panels across 800 acres in Manitowoc County. NextEra Energy Resources LLC developed and built Two Creeks Solar in partnership with MGE and WPS. Construction began in August 2019. Many of the facility’s components, including its half-million panels, were installed this spring and summer. Two Creeks is located in the Town of Two Creeks and City of Two Rivers.

MGE will also own 100 MW of the 300-MW Badger Hollow Solar Farm in Iowa County, Wisconsin, about 12 miles west of Dodgeville. Construction continues on the 150-MW Phase I of the project. It is expected online in spring 2021.

Consistent with the latest climate science, MGE is targeting net-zero carbon electricity by 2050. The company continues to work toward carbon reductions of at least 40% by 2030, as announced in 2015 and consistent with the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change.