$2.2 Million Grant Will Be Used to Develop Distributed Energy Resource Management System in NY

(Credit: Pixabay)

The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), along with Schneider Electric, General Electric, and Smarter Grid Solutions, received a $2.2 million award to develop a distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) to mitigate potential issues caused by integrating distributed energy resources (DER) with the electric grid.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) awarded the funding through its Smart Grid Innovation program, as part of New York State’s overall strategy to achieve Governor Cuomo’s goal of a zero emission electricity sector by 2040. The project includes a pilot program deployed with Central Hudson Gas & Electric to develop and demonstrate a scalable system that enables a large quantity of DER to be integrated into transmission and distribution systems.

Research seeks to address potential challenges to integrating more DER into the electric grid, such as power quality challenges, overload to distribution and transmission grid components, and over-voltages. The project will also demonstrate how DERMS can be integrated with existing utility back office systems. The results will help utilities integrate higher capacities of renewable energy resources while ensuring reliable, safe, and affordable power to customers.

New York’s aggressive decarbonization goals and statewide scale-up of renewable energy resources, such as wind and solar, require increasing the existing electric grid’s capabilities while reducing distribution costs to the consumer and reducing the need for system upgrades.

﻿

