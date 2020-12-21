21 Virginia Schools Now Using Solar to Lower Carbon Footprint

Twenty-one schools across Virginia are reducing their carbon footprints by powering their operations with solar energy through a partnership between BrightSuite Solar, a subsidiary of Dominion Energy, and Sun Tribe. This partnership brings together two of Virginia’s leading renewable energy companies and their expertise in financing and installation to help school divisions meet their clean energy goals.
The solar arrays at schools in Arlington, Fluvanna, Hanover, King William, Newport News, Powhatanand, and Virginia Beach are being installed in partnership with Sun Tribe, and in total will generate more than 11 megawatts of solar energy at peak output.
Solar panels are installed either atop school buildings or ground-mounted on school property and provide renewable energy to fulfill a portion of the energy supply needs of the schools while reducing their electric utility bills through the Commonwealth’s net metering program using financing provided by BrightSuite. Under the power purchase agreements, the school divisions pay no upfront cost and receive long-term energy cost certainty and savings.
The schools with projects currently underway include:
|School
|City/County
|Capacity (KW DC)
|System
|Alice West Fleet Elementary School
|Arlington
|582
|Rooftop
|Carysbrook Elementary School
|Fluvanna
|582
|Ground-mount
|Central Elementary School
|Fluvanna
|192
|Rooftop
|Fluvanna County High School
|Fluvanna
|1090
|Rooftop
|Fluvanna Middle School
|Fluvanna
|1063
|Ground-mount
|West Central Primary School
|Fluvanna
|410
|Ground-mount
|Cool Spring Elementary School
|Hanover
|267
|Rooftop
|Hanover High School
|Hanover
|563
|Rooftop
|Laurel Meadow Elementary School
|Hanover
|356
|Rooftop
|Oak Knoll Middle School
|Hanover
|667
|Rooftop
|Acquinton Elementary School
|King William
|848
|Ground-mount
|Cool Springs Primary School
|King William
|665
|Ground-mount
|Gatewood P.E.E.P
|Newport News
|214
|Rooftop
|Flat Rock Elementary School
|Powhatan
|251
|Rooftop
|Pocahontas Elementary School
|Powhatan
|401
|Rooftop
|Powhatan Elementary School
|Powhatan
|450
|Rooftop
|Powhatan Middle School
|Powhatan
|511
|Rooftop
|Ocean Lakes Elementary School
|Virginia Beach
|412
|Rooftop
|Princess Anne Middle School
|Virginia Beach
|701
|Rooftop
|Renaissance Academy
|Virginia Beach
|892
|Rooftop
|Thoroughgood Elementary School
|Virginia Beach
|166
|Rooftop
With these 21 locations, Dominion Energy now has solar panels installed at 48 schools across the Commonwealth through both BrightSuite solar and its educational Solar for Students program.