21 Virginia Schools Now Using Solar to Lower Carbon Footprint

(Credit: Pixabay)

Twenty-one schools across Virginia are reducing their carbon footprints by powering their operations with solar energy through a partnership between BrightSuite Solar, a subsidiary of Dominion Energy, and Sun Tribe. This partnership brings together two of Virginia’s leading renewable energy companies and their expertise in financing and installation to help school divisions meet their clean energy goals.

The solar arrays at schools in Arlington, Fluvanna, Hanover, King William, Newport News, Powhatanand, and Virginia Beach are being installed in partnership with Sun Tribe, and in total will generate more than 11 megawatts of solar energy at peak output.

Solar panels are installed either atop school buildings or ground-mounted on school property and provide renewable energy to fulfill a portion of the energy supply needs of the schools while reducing their electric utility bills through the Commonwealth’s net metering program using financing provided by BrightSuite. Under the power purchase agreements, the school divisions pay no upfront cost and receive long-term energy cost certainty and savings.

The schools with projects currently underway include:

School City/County Capacity (KW DC) System
Alice West Fleet Elementary School Arlington 582 Rooftop
Carysbrook Elementary School Fluvanna 582 Ground-mount
Central Elementary School Fluvanna 192 Rooftop
Fluvanna County High School Fluvanna 1090 Rooftop
Fluvanna Middle School Fluvanna 1063 Ground-mount
West Central Primary School Fluvanna 410 Ground-mount
Cool Spring Elementary School Hanover 267 Rooftop
Hanover High School Hanover 563 Rooftop
Laurel Meadow Elementary School Hanover 356 Rooftop
Oak Knoll Middle School Hanover 667 Rooftop
Acquinton Elementary School King William 848 Ground-mount
Cool Springs Primary School King William 665 Ground-mount
Gatewood P.E.E.P Newport News 214 Rooftop
Flat Rock Elementary School Powhatan 251 Rooftop
Pocahontas Elementary School Powhatan 401 Rooftop
Powhatan Elementary School Powhatan 450 Rooftop
Powhatan Middle School Powhatan 511 Rooftop
Ocean Lakes Elementary School Virginia Beach 412 Rooftop
Princess Anne Middle School Virginia Beach 701 Rooftop
Renaissance Academy Virginia Beach 892 Rooftop
Thoroughgood Elementary School Virginia Beach 166 Rooftop

With these 21 locations, Dominion Energy now has solar panels installed at 48 schools across the Commonwealth through both BrightSuite solar and its educational Solar for Students program.

