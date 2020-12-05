5 Transportation Companies Improve Renewable Energy, Buildings, Supply Chain for The Climate Pledge

JetBlue, Uber, Boom Supersonic, Rivian and Cabify are implementing science-based, high-impact changes to their businesses — including deploying renewable energy, investing in sustainable buildings, and improving supply chains — in order to reach net-zero carbon by 2040. The companies have joined The Climate Pledge, a commitment co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism, pledging to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement 10 years early. Eighteen companies have now taken the pledge.

The companies that have signed The Climate Pledge agree to:

Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis;

Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through business changes such as efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon-emission elimination strategies;

Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

The transportation sector plays a critical role in accelerating the world’s carbon reduction goals, points out Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. The new companies to join the pledge are “demonstrating leadership in the vital transition to a low-carbon economy.”

JetBlue, the first airline to join The Climate Pledge, is the only US airline to achieve carbon neutrality for all domestic flights, the company says. It now expects to ramp up its CO2 emissions offsets to over 7 million metric tons each year. The airline is also continuing to ramp up lower-carbon technologies, such as sustainable aviation fuels, and build more fuel-efficient aircraft and operations. JetBlue began flying regularly out of San Francisco International Airport in July 2020 using a type of a sustainable aviation fuel, which enables up to an 80% reduction in CO2 emissions before being blended with traditional jet fuel.

Robin Hayes, JetBlue CEO, says the climate crisis remains one of the biggest threats facing the industry, adding that while the planet is changing, so are the expectations of customers, crewmembers, and investors. “Now is the time to rebuild operations in more sustainable ways, such as adopting sustainable aviation fuel and setting clear strategies to reduce net aviation CO2 emissions.”

In February 2020, Boom announced that the test program for its XB-1 demonstrator will be carbon neutral through the use of sustainable aviation fuels and high-quality, vetted carbon offsetting. Boom has also committed to making Overture a net-zero carbon aircraft in development, testing, and operation, and is a member of several organizations working to accelerate the adoption and supply of sustainable aviation fuels for the airline industry.

Cabify says it is the first and only urban mobility app in Europe and Latin America to be carbon neutral by offsetting 100% of all the carbon emissions that it generates, from both its corporate operations and for every ride booked through the app. The company is also aiming to electrify its transportation fleet in Spain and Latin America to reduce its carbon emissions.

Rivian, meanwhile, is using sustainable vehicle production to launch a range of adventure-oriented vehicles, as well as delivery vans specifically for Amazon’s “last-mile” delivery applications.

Uber has committed to become a fully zero-emission platform by 2040, with 100% of rides taking place in zero-emission vehicles, on public transit, or with micromobility options such as bikes and scooters.

Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge in 2019. The 18 organizations that have signed the pledge include: Amazon, Best Buy, Boom, Cabify, Henkel, Infosys, JetBlue, McKinstry, Mercedes-Benz, Oak View Group, Real Betis, Reckitt Benckiser (RB), Rivian, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Signify, Uber, and Verizon.