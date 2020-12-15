Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Accenture Makes Investment in Technology that Helps Utilities Transition to Low-Carbon Energy

(Credit: Pixabay)

Accenture has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, and formed an alliance with Reactive Technologies, a London-based provider of power and grid technology, to help utilities accelerate the transition to low-carbon energy.

According to a new report from the International Energy Agency, renewable energy will become the largest source of electricity generation worldwide in 2025, and data and digital technology will be key enablers for this shift. To effectively integrate the surge in renewables, power grids will need more visibility over network conditions to accurately balance the grid and manage inertia, or system strength. Reactive Technologies offers measurement, real-time analytics and data services that can help grid operators and other energy market players address these challenges.

Accenture says that, as electricity production from wind and solar continues to grow, the share of variable renewables in the production mix is likely to present stability challenges for utilities to balance their grids. The company believes Reactive Technologies’ technology solutions can help improve critical decision making by moving from models to measurement. Accenture believes these services can accelerate the creation of the utility of the future.

Reactive is now part of Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, a deeply immersive engagement and investment program that targets emerging technology software businesses to help the Global 2000 embrace the power of change and fill strategic innovation gaps. Project Spotlight offers extensive access to Accenture’s deep domain expertise and its enterprise clients, to harness human creativity and deliver on the promise of new technology. Through the program, Reactive Technologies will co-innovate with Accenture and its clients at its Innovation Hubs, Labs and Liquid Studios, working with subject matter experts to bring solutions to market more quickly and more effectively.

Reactive Technologies is the latest addition to the investment portfolio of Accenture Ventures, which is focused on investing in companies that create or apply disruptive enterprise technologies.

Whitepapers

Energy Management with the Big Picture in Mind

Implementing New EHS Software: Value, Buy-In and Engagement

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Blue Shield of California Achieves Carbon Neutrality
Florida’s First: Construction Begins on Facility that Will Convert Landfill Methane to Renewable Natural Gas
EU Leaders Boost Climate Reduction Targets a Day before UN Summit
The Intersection of Science and Sustainability: Q&A with 3M’s Gayle Schueller
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2020 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.