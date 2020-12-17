Amazon Invests in Zero-Emission Aviation for Transport

Amazon has invested in ZeroAvia, a company that focuses on zero-emission aviation, through its Climate Pledge Fund. The Fund, founded in June 2020, is a $2 billion investment program to support the development of sustainable and decarbonizing technologies and services that will enable Amazon and other companies to meet the goals set by The Climate Pledge.

The companies supported by the fund will facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy, Amazon says.

ZeroAvia focuses on hydrogen-electric aviation solutions and is targeting the ability to fly within a 500-mile range with a 10-20 seat aircraft used for commercial passenger transport, package delivery, and agriculture.

ZeroAvia’s zero-emission aviation power train has the “real potential to help decarbonize the aviation sector,” says Kara Hurst, VP of Worldwide Sustainability at Amazon. The investment is meant to further accelerate the pace of innovation to enable zero-emission air transport at scale, she says.

The aviation industry requires investment to advance innovation, and Amazon is dedicating resources to making air transportation more sustainable, the company says.

Decarbonizing the aviation sector is critical to helping the world meet Amazon’s Climate Pledge of reaching net-zero carbon by 2040 — 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. In a bid to help reach that goal, JetBlue, Harbour Air, and Boom Supersonic recently became signatories of The Climate Pledge.