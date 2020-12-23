Atlas Air Uses Fuel Sourced from Vegetable Oil

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., a provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services, has announced the completion of a transoceanic sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) test flight that originated at Spain’s Zaragoza Airport.

Atlas Air Flight 562 was powered by a blend of fuel containing 2.33% SAF sourced from fresh vegetable oil. The Boeing 747-400F left Zaragoza on Monday, December 21 and arrived in Mexico City. This is believed to be the first transoceanic commercial cargo flight in Spain to include a blend of SAF and Jet A-1 fuel. Using life cycle analysis, SAF has been shown to reduce carbon emissions by up to 80%. The flight’s cargo included a shipment of goods from an Atlas customer.

The blend of fuel was transported from Madrid to Zaragoza. Atlas Air partnered with Exolum, a subsidiary of CLH Group, and utilized its Avikor platform to implement the trial. Given the adaptable nature of SAF, no additional adjustments to fuel or engine components were necessary. The final blend was certified according to DEF STAND 91/091, with the SAF component certified for sustainability in accordance with International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) guidelines.

Sustainable aviation fuel has become increasingly popular. Just last week, Amazon announced it had invested in ZeroAvia, a company that focuses on zero-emission aviation, through its Climate Pledge Fund. The Fund, founded in June 2020, is a $2 billion investment program to support the development of sustainable and decarbonizing technologies and services that will enable Amazon and other companies to meet the goals set by The Climate Pledge.

And in April, Reportlinker said the market for renewable aviation fuel (RAF) is expected to witness a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 56.05% from 2020 to 2025. Government policies have been one of the major factors in driving the market.