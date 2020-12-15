Blue Shield of California Achieves Carbon Neutrality

Blue Shield of California announced today that the nonprofit health plan has achieved carbon neutrality. The health plan received the Carbon Neutral company certification from Natural Capital Partners, leading experts on carbon neutrality and climate finance.

According to the World Health Organization, 7 million people worldwide die prematurely every year from air pollution, which has wide ranging impacts on human health. A growing body of research also suggests that air pollution impacts the brain (CARB, 2018). As one of the largest health plans in California, Blue Shield says it is committed to taking preventative measures to curb these impacts.

The Carbon Neutral certification recognizes Blue Shield’s environmental sustainability efforts, which since 2015 have included: