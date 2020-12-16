Lost your password?
Bristol Myers Squibb Will Use 100% Renewable Energy by 2030

(Credit: Pixabay)

Bristol Myers Squibb has announced new 2030 and 2040 sustainability goals. By 2030, the company will purchase 100% of the electricity it uses from renewable sources, and by 2040, it will be carbon neutral in its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and reach the targets of equitable water use, zero waste to landfill, and 100% electric vehicles in its fleet.

Today’s announcement builds upon this year’s $300 million combined investment by Bristol Myers Squibb and the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation in a series of commitments toward the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

In addition to setting new 2030 and 2040 goals, Bristol Myers Squibb commits to set approved science-based emissions reductions targets in alignment with the Science Based Targets Initiative as a key step in the roadmap to delivering these environmental commitments.

Bristol Myers Squibb has been a signatory to the UN Global Compact (UNGC) for more than a decade and has been reporting in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework since 2010. As part of its enhanced focus on transparency, the company will expand its reporting to include additional validated ESG frameworks such as SASB and TCFD and publish ESG updates annually beginning in 2021.

