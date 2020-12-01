Crest and Oral-B to be Packaged in Recyclable Toothpaste Tubes

Procter & Gamble Oral Care will now use recyclable toothpaste tubes for its Crest, Oral-B and Blend-a-med oral care line. This is party of the “P&G Ambition 2030” commitments of achieving 100% recyclable or reusable packaging.

The global oral care brands, Crest and Oral-B, and the European brand Blend-a-med, will start the switch in January 2021 and will continue until full conversion, by 2025.

Procter & Gamble says toothpaste tubes are used by millions of consumers every day; however, its multi-material construction poses a challenge for recycling facilities around the globe. The solution to this is the HDPE – High-Density Polyethylene – tube, which provides the same product protection as current tubes, and which has been certified by North American and European recycling bodies to be compatible with existing recycling technologies. These HDPE tubes can be recycled where collection programs exist.

For introducing the right solution and making its toothpaste tubes more sustainable, Procter & Gamble is in discussions with several HDPE tube suppliers and has already reached an agreement with Albéa to start using its proprietary Greenleaf Generation 2 tube technology, which enables the tubes to be recyclable wherever collection schemes are active. Greenleaf Generation 2 tubes are recognized by the North American Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) as well as RecyClass and SUEZ.circpack in Europe and can be recycled within the existing, effective HDPE bottles recycling stream.

To earn APR recognition, it was demonstrated that the toothpaste tubes could be converted into quality post-consumer HDPE resin, and then reused to make new plastic bottles.