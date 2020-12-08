E+E Leader Announces Call for Submissions for Product and Project Awards

Environment + Energy Leader announces its call for submissions for the ninth annual E+E Awards. It’s time to start putting together your winning submission. The Early Bird deadline is December 31, with a final deadline of February 19, 2021. This year’s winners are featured in an expanded virtual event, in a widely distributed Awards ebook, on the website, in our newsletter and in marketing materials. The entry form is simple and straightforward and is available for your submissions today.

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards will designate Top Products of the Year and Top Projects of the Year in the fields of environmental and energy management. A Judges’ Choice Award will be given to the top scorer in both the project and the product categories.

Winners of this elite program, now it in its ninth year, are selected from across a variety of industries based on their success in providing significant sustainability and energy management results. Unbiased judges evaluate each entry using a rigorous set of guidelines, and only those with the highest scores are given Top Product of the Year or Top Project of the Year Awards.

Benefits of the Program Include Virtual Event, Ebook, and More

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards were designed to recognize excellence in products/services and projects that provide companies with environmental, sustainability and energy management benefits. Winners are named Top Products or Top Projects of the Year based on scores from a panel of distinguished judges with extensive experience.

Award winners are promoted, via a variety of programs, to Environment + Energy Leader’s audience, the largest of which is a virtual event where we recognize and celebrate award winners. The event will include sessions with some of the top companies in the program as they cover the best practices that led to their winning submission, along with keynotes from our judges and Q&A sessions. This comprehensive event will be held in the summer of 2021 (watch for more info to come!).

Winners are also featured in the the Environment + Energy Leader Awards ebook, in the Environment + Energy Leader newsletter, in a “Hall of Fame” on our website and in press materials.

Check out the Awards page for more information and a link to the submission form. Want to get an idea of the types of projects and products that win awards? Download the ebook that features last year’s winners.