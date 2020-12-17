EMS and BEMS Markets to Post Significant Growth; Pandemic Both Helps and Hinders

The global energy management system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% between 2020 and 2025, according to a new report from ReportLinker. The necessity of reducing carbon footprint and greenhouse gases, the need to manage energy consumption, and innovation in technology are all driving the market. While Covid-19 drove a downfall in the energy management systems market in 2020, the pandemic also spotlighted sustainability and the environment, which will ultimately help move the market forward, reports indicate.

The increased use of smart grids and smart meters is also driving the market. As electricity infrastructure ages, governments across the world are increasingly moving toward modernization of energy grids by adopting smart grids, leading to an increased demand for energy efficiency solutions. For example, the Missouri Public Service Commission made a utility investment of $6.3 billion for grid modernization; power company Ameren has finished about 900 projects as of February 2020.

Further, in order to tackle climate change and increase energy efficiency, the European Union set itself a target to ensure that 80% of EU consumers use smart meters by the end of 2020. North America is also observing significant growth in the adoption of smart metering solutions and smart grid investments. By the end of 2024, the adoption rate of smart meters in the region is expected to reach over 80% from around 60% in 2018.

Pandemic Drives Downfall before Resurgence

In 2020, the energy management system market is expected to experience a downfall of 9.20% as energy consumption from commercial and industrial consumers fell in the first quarter of the year, according to another report from ReportLinker. However, the growth of the energy management system market has been reviving since Q3 2020 when operational activities began to regain normalcy.

Competitive Landscape

Major players across the industry are fighting to gain market presence. Strategies adopted by energy management system providers are partnerships and collaborations, new product launches, and business expansions.

Among all the strategies adopted, partnerships and collaborations have been the most prominent strategy adopted by providers. For instance, in June 2020, Zen Ecosystems and Ferguson HVAC partnered to provide an intelligent energy management solution for solving commercial challenges of energy management.

Additionally, in August 2020, Schneider Electric and Cisco collaborated on developing, testing and validating designs that help connect building management systems to an IP network that is easier to manage and is more scalable.

Most of the energy management system providers have numerous tie-ups with various power utilities and other technology providers. The industry landscape is quite competitive because of the dominance of the few players in the market. Therefore, innovation and development have been the key factors for large scale growth in this market. To increase their overall global footprint, the energy management system providers are entering into strategic partnerships and expanding their businesses to increase their customer base.

BEMS Poised for 12.4% Growth

Meanwhile, the global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market is expected to post a 12.4% growth run over the next seven years, according to Research and Markets.

With the Covid-19 crisis bringing the environment into the spotlight more than ever, energy management has been increasingly recognized as a necessary tactic.

The rush to turn residential and commercial buildings into smart buildings will be greater post-Covid-19 and beyond, as sustainability and safety become top priority for a pandemic-scarred world focused on resilience. The increased post-pandemic focus on energy consumed by the buildings sector is expected to bring fresh opportunities for growth of BEMS.

Growth in the market will be driven by the growing regulatory pressure to curb energy wastage in buildings, evolution of smart building technologies and their role in pushing up the property value of buildings, legislation of new green building codes, and the emergence of IoT and the cloud as a potential game changer for BEMS.