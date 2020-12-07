Lost your password?
From the Editor: Congrats to the 2020 E+E 100 Honorees!

Dear Reader,

Environment + Energy Leader is excited to announce this year’s list of E+E Honorees. The E+E 100 is a list of the people who have broken new ground or advanced best practices to help their companies — or the industry as a whole — achieve great success in commercial and industrial environment and energy management.

Check out the “doers” who are making a real difference. Browse the E+E 100 here.

Also, stay tuned: this week we’ll open nominations for the ninth annual Environment + Energy Leader Awards. Don’t miss your opportunity to submit for a Top Product or Top Project of the Year.

Award wins are a leading marketing hack for promotion and fame. When you win an E+E Leader Award, you’ve earned big bragging rights. Use the winner’s badge on your website, product packaging, email signature and other marketing materials to prove to your target audience that you’re the tops. There’s no better way to say “We’re the real deal” than promoting a win. An E+E Award Winner or a Judges’ Choice Award badge says that unbiased industry experts back your product or project.

As I said, that announcement will come this week. In the meantime, I hope you’re enjoying the season — and looking forward to sending 2020 out the door soon!

Jen

 

 

 

 

Jennifer Hermes Nastu
Director of Content

