J.B. Hunt, University of Arkansas Announce $2.25 Million Collaboration to Address Sustainability

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, a supply chain solutions provider, and the University of Arkansas today announced a new $2.25 million collaboration with the Sam M. Walton College of Business that will increase awareness of inclusion and diversity in transportation and logistics and explore new, sustainable solutions to address current and potential industry challenges.

To support the new collaboration, J.B. Hunt will provide an incremental gift of $1.5 million to the University of Arkansas and reallocate $750,000 from the J.B. Hunt Innovation Center of Excellence, an ongoing effort between the two to improve supply chain management efficiency through technology. Two funds benefitting the Department of Supply Chain Management in the Walton College have been established that outline the direction for each initiative:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Inclusion Education and Thought Leadership Fund, a $1.25 million contribution, will promote a diverse educational environment by supporting the needs of students, faculty, and external partners in addressing the challenges faced by individuals from historically underrepresented backgrounds in supply chain management. It will assist the college’s staffing and collaboration efforts that advocate for the diversity, equity, and inclusion in the industry.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Sustainable Supply Chain Management Research, Innovation, and Education Fund, a $1 million contribution, will support educational pursuits that pertain to sustainable business practices and encourage engagement among industry experts to address environmental, social, and corporate governance issues.

In 2020, the Walton College’s supply chain undergraduate program was ranked the best in North America by Gartner. J.B. Hunt and the Walton College are constantly working together to enhance supply chain efficiency and prepare future industry leaders. The J.B. Hunt Innovation Center of Excellence, made possible through a $2.75 million grant from J.B. Hunt in 2017, is a combined effort among the company, the Walton College, and the College of Engineering that brings researchers and students together with J.B. Hunt employees to develop solutions through design and technology.

In August, J.B. Hunt completed its first delivery using the Freightliner eCascadia, Daimler Trucks North America’s (DTNA) all-electric Class 8 truck. The transport, a 120-mile intermodal haul for Walmart, kicked off a three-month testing phase in which J.B. Hunt will integrate the eCascadia with its day-to-day fleet operations in Los Angeles.