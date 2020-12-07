Manhattan’s ‘Most Sustainable Condominium’ Building Unveiled

Roe Corporation, a privately held real estate company, today announced the launch of sales for what is believed to be the most sustainable condominium building ever built in New York City. Named, Charlotte of the Upper West Side, the nine-story ground-up was designed and engineered to exceed the energy and ventilation standards of the German-based Passive House Institute. One of the first new residential buildings to be constructed in the Central Park Historic District in the past 30 years, the condominium will bring seven sustainably designed full-floor residences to one of New York City’s favorite neighborhoods.

Originating in Germany several decades ago, the Passive House Standard focuses on dramatically reducing a home’s energy consumption for heating and cooling, while providing exceptional air quality. Charlotte of the Upper West Side’s robust insulation and airtight seals minimize air leaks and drafts, keeping rooms consistently comfortable and quiet, while reducing energy consumption to a small fraction of a traditional home’s consumption. Each residence features its own Swiss-engineered energy recovery ventilation (ERV) system that delivers fresh filtered outside air to each room of the home, consistently exchanging stale indoor air with fresh outdoor air.

Located at 470 Columbus and West 83rd Street on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, the Charlotte of the Upper West Side has been designed by BKSK Architects. Both the lobby and amenity spaces have separate, independent ventilation systems that introduces fresh air and exhausts stale air, eliminating irritants, allergens, and odors, at all times. The air is also treated with UV light to eliminate nearly all viruses, bacteria, and mold like the individual residential HVAC units throughout the entire building.

With construction well underway and the first closings slated for early 2021, residences at Charlotte of the Upper West Side start at $11 million.

Sustainability has become an important aspect of new and existing New York City condos. Earlier this year, Shore Towers, a 23-story luxury waterfront condominium in Queens, NY, reported the completion of an energy reduction project involving LED lighting. From exit signs to floor lights this LED lighting project secured an incentive from the local utility of more than $73,000 to help with funding.

Built in 1989, Shore Towers sought turnkey energy efficiency solutions to be installed in its 409-unit building with minimal inconvenience to residents. Fairbanks Energy Services mobilized and installed a complete LED lighting project for the condominium.