Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Manhattan’s ‘Most Sustainable Condominium’ Building Unveiled

(Charlotte of the Upper West Side. Rendering credit: Depict)

Roe Corporation, a privately held real estate company, today announced the launch of sales for what is believed to be the most sustainable condominium building ever built in New York City. Named, Charlotte of the Upper West Side, the nine-story ground-up was designed and engineered to exceed the energy and ventilation standards of the German-based Passive House Institute. One of the first new residential buildings to be constructed in the Central Park Historic District in the past 30 years, the condominium will bring seven sustainably designed full-floor residences to one of New York City’s favorite neighborhoods.

Originating in Germany several decades ago, the Passive House Standard focuses on dramatically reducing a home’s energy consumption for heating and cooling, while providing exceptional air quality. Charlotte of the Upper West Side’s robust insulation and airtight seals minimize air leaks and drafts, keeping rooms consistently comfortable and quiet, while reducing energy consumption to a small fraction of a traditional home’s consumption. Each residence features its own Swiss-engineered energy recovery ventilation (ERV) system that delivers fresh filtered outside air to each room of the home, consistently exchanging stale indoor air with fresh outdoor air.

Located at 470 Columbus and West 83rd Street on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, the Charlotte of the Upper West Side has been designed by BKSK Architects. Both the lobby and amenity spaces have separate, independent ventilation systems that introduces fresh air and exhausts stale air, eliminating irritants, allergens, and odors, at all times. The air is also treated with UV light to eliminate nearly all viruses, bacteria, and mold like the individual residential HVAC units throughout the entire building.

With construction well underway and the first closings slated for early 2021, residences at Charlotte of the Upper West Side start at $11 million.

Sustainability has become an important aspect of new and existing New York City condos. Earlier this year, Shore Towers, a 23-story luxury waterfront condominium in Queens, NY, reported the completion of an energy reduction project involving LED lighting. From exit signs to floor lights this LED lighting project secured an incentive from the local utility of more than $73,000 to help with funding.

Built in 1989, Shore Towers sought turnkey energy efficiency solutions to be installed in its 409-unit building with minimal inconvenience to residents. Fairbanks Energy Services mobilized and installed a complete LED lighting project for the condominium.

Whitepapers

Energy Management with the Big Picture in Mind

Implementing New EHS Software: Value, Buy-In and Engagement

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Survey: More Than Half of Organizations Plan to Increase Investment in Renewable Energy Next Year
Spotlight on Award Winner: PowerSecure – Butler Farms Microgrid
Rocky Mountain Institute Receives $10 Million to Help Reduce Emissions Across C&I Sector
Cooling as a Service Gains Momentum as Demand for Sustainable Cooling Grows
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2020 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.