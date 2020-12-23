Manulife Investment Management Issues Inaugural Climate Report for Timber and Agriculture Investments

Hancock Natural Resource Group (HNRG), a Manulife Investment Management Company, recently released its inaugural climate disclosure report. The new report highlights the risks and opportunities climate change presents to timber and agriculture investments and how the firm is assessing and managing climate-related impacts. This focused report is structured following the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

“We believe the biggest climate-related opportunity within timber and agriculture is carbon removal,” said William E. Peressini, CEO, HNRG. HRNG says that, as longtime managers of timber and agriculture, it is aware of the impact climate change has on biological assets and is in a position to mitigate its effects.

The new report focuses on climate analysis and expands on what is contained in the Manulife Investment Management sustainable and responsible investing report for the timber and agriculture business. It provides a much deeper understanding of its approach to climate-related governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets for these asset classes.