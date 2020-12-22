Moody’s Corporation announced today that has joined the “Say on Climate” campaign, a sustainability-focused initiative involving disclosure of emissions, a comprehensive plan to manage those emissions, and a shareholder vote on the plan at its 2021 meeting of stockholders. Moody’s is the first S&P 500 company to join the initiative.

The Say on Climate campaign is sponsored by The Children’s Investment Fund Management (TCI) and The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (UK), and seeks to implement sustainable business practices around the globe by advocating for corporate climate action plans.

Moody’s support of the Say on Climate campaign builds on the environmental sustainability goals it announced in 2020. Centered around science-based targets, these goals include a path to net-zero emissions by 2050 consistent with the UN’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C, as well as procurement of 100% renewable electricity and expansion of other carbon neutrality efforts. Moody’s was one of the first financial services firms to endorse and report based on recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and was featured as a case study in the TCFD 2020 Status Report.

These efforts recently resulted in an ‘A List’ ranking by CDP, the global environmental nonprofit. Moody’s is one of a small number of high-performing companies to achieve the highest possible score, which reflects environmental ambition, action, and transparency.