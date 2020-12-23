Lost your password?
Nature’s Logic Becomes First Pet Food Company to Join the American Sustainable Business Council

(Credit: Pixabay)

Nature’s Logic has become the first pet food company to join the American Sustainable Business Council (ASBC), a business organization advancing the power of business for a just and sustainable world.

Nature’s Logic aspires to a sustainable business model with programs and practices that include:  

  • Clean Food, Clean Energy: As part of its Clean Food Clean Energy Program, Nature’s Logic purchases 1 kWh of renewable energy for every pound of pet food Nature’s Logic sells.
  • Sustainable Packaging: Nature’s Logic’s Distinction line, and its newest treat line, are packaged in Certified Plastic Neutral bags, the first in the pet industry. The company has also started incorporating packaging made with post-consumer recycled materials.
  • 100% Renewable Powered: Nature’s Logic headquarters is powered by 100% renewable electricity, as is the manufacturing of its dry pet food and bags, and newest treats.
  • Top-20 Sustainable Brand: Accredited as a Top-20 Sustainable Brand by the Pet Sustainability Coalition Positive Impact Program, designating Nature’s Logic as a leading sustainability-company that integrates environmental and social practices that benefit pets, people, and the planet. The program is based on rigorous metrics and measured against United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
  • MSC-CertifiedSeafood: Nature’s Logic Distinction Grain-Free foods contain Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified sustainable seafood that meets the MSC Fisheries Standard, a science-based set of requirements for sustainable fishing.
  • Philanthropy on Mission: The Greater Good Nature’s Voice Awards, created by Greater Good Charities and Nature’s Logic, amplifies the voice and impact of sustainability non-profits and advocates around the globe by recognizing environmental leadership.

﻿

