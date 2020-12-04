New Report Shares How EHS Practitioners Navigated the Pandemic and Beyond

Two thousand twenty was a year of the unexpected. The “H” in EHS moved to the forefront of environment, health and safety programs as a pandemic swept the world. With the spread of Covid-19, EHS practitioners learned that, more than ever, it was imperative to think on their feet, pivot at a moment’s notice, and prove their adaptability.

Organizations around the world share certain similarities in how their environment, health and safety programs evolved, according to a new report from Environment + Energy Leader and Gensuite. In How 2020 Evolved EHS for Good: The Pandemic and Beyond, experts agree on three trends they have seen in 2020:

Sharing of best practices becomes indispensable

EHS groups develop risk or pandemic “playbooks”

EHS is no longer just a cost center

Based on the changes EHS teams faced in 2020, the report identifies six tactics to consider when moving into 2020. One important tactics, the report suggests, includes making 2021 the year you ask for the budget you need. The time is ripe for making the case that “we are an absolutely essential function for this company,” says Amanda Petzinger, senior director of customer experience for Gensuite. “The question I would ask is, ‘Would our company have been able to maintain the level of business continuity we’ve been able to maintain without our team?’”

In addition to detailed descriptions of how EHS changed forever in 2020 and advice on the six tactics to take with you into 2021, the report includes a step-by-step, comprehensive account of how global food company Tate & Lyle navigates its EHS challenges.

Download the report here to learn how EHS changed forever in 2020, and what that means for you. Don’t miss your opportunity to learn from the experts on how to manage the pandemic and other risk in a changing world.