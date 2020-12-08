Now Under Construction: Rhode Island’s Largest Single Rooftop Solar Project

Construction has begun on a 6.76 MWdc rooftop solar power system in Rhode Island. The project, comprised of over 16,000 solar panels, is being installed by AUI Partners on NuGen Capital Management’s 560,000 square foot warehouse in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. Full commercial operation of the project is expected in early 2021.

The project will generate over 7,800,000 kWh annually. The clean power is the equivalent of offsetting 5,534 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.

The Town of Bristol, the Town of Barrington, and the Barrington School District are committed to buy the power generated from the system through a long-term power purchase agreement. The system should produce approximately 195,681,096 kWh over the lifetime of the contract period.

This installation supports the State of Rhode Island’s accelerated clean energy initiative and Governor Gina Raimondo’s Executive Order 20-01 outlining the Governor’s goal for Rhode Island to be 100% powered by renewable energy by 2030.

Rhode Island has also embraced other forms of renewable energy recently. In 2019, Rhode Island regulators approved a 20-year power-purchase agreement (PPA) with DWW Rev I, LLC — a joint venture of Ørsted US Offshore Wind and Eversource — for the offshore wind energy that the Revolution Wind project will deliver to the state.

The Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission unanimously approved Ørsted and Eversource’s long-term power contract with National Grid for 400 megawatts of clean energy from Revolution Wind.