Press Release: Oxidizer Systems Immediately Available for Your Next Remediation Project or Industrial Application

MILWAUKEE, WI: Anguil Environmental Systems, a family-owned air and water pollution control equipment supplier, has received new equipment into their extensive fleet of pre-owned pollution abatement equipment. A refurbished 250 SCFM electric catalytic oxidizer is immediately available for sale or rental. “This is a PERFECT pilot system,” says Mike Munnagle, Director of Industrial Water and Remediation. The system is designed for 90% Destruction Removal Efficiency (DRE) and includes several new components, including thermocouples, actuators, electrical components, and controllers. Priced at $30,500 for purchase or $1,800 per month (12 month minimum), this unit is priced to make a big impact with a short lead time.

In addition, Anguil offers extensive inventory of other pre-owned abatement equipment options, including Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers (RTO), Catalytic Recuperative Oxidizers, and Direct Fired Thermal Oxidizers (DFTO), ranging from 500 SCFM to 65,000 SCFM. All Anguil pre-owned equipment undergoes a thorough inspection, refurbishment, rigorous quality assurance test, and component upgrades. Anguil’s refurbished equipment provides an affordable pollution control solution backed by a full warranty.

Under the name Global Technologies, Anguil has supplied hundreds of solutions in the Remediation Industry since 1991. Their industry-leading solutions, from their flagship Chlorocat, Remedicat, and Dual-Thermcat oxidizers, to a modern portfolio of cutting-edge remediation technologies, have been successfully applied on contaminated sites around the world.

The complete available equipment inventory can be viewed here: https://anguil.com/air-pollution-control-solutions/preowned-rental-environmental-technologies/. To purchase pre-owned Anguil equipment, submit your inquiry to info@anguil.com, or for more information, please contact Kevin Summ of Anguil Environmental Systems, Inc. at (414) 365-6400 or kevin.summ@anguil.com.

About Anguil Environmental:

Anguil Environmental is an air pollution control, water treatment and energy recovery system provider to manufacturers for industrial applications. Over the past four decades, Anguil has developed a breadth of abatement technologies that control harmful and regulated Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs), process odors, Nitrogen Oxides (NOX) and various water contaminants.

As a custom solution company, Anguil is uniquely capable of supplying and servicing integrated air and water treatment solutions to meet specific site challenges. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin U.S.A. with offices in Europe and Asia as well as an extensive network of agents located domestically and throughout the world. Anguil’s mission is to provide pollution control solutions today to help its customers remain profitable tomorrow.

