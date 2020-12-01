Vail Resorts Will be 93% Powered by Renewable Electricity by 2023

Vail Resorts has committed to reach a net zero operating footprint by 2030. Through its operations, Vail Resorts is prioritizing efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change. Detailed in the third-annual report, this year’s milestones include:

Achieving the company’s 50% waste diversion subgoal, nearly a year ahead of schedule, by reducing landfill waste and increasing composting and recycling

Setting a course to be 100% powered by renewable electricity by 2030, in large part due to two major renewable energy projects. In addition to the Plum Creek Wind project announced in July 2020, the company just announced its participation in the Elektron Solar project, which will provide renewable energy for 100% of Park City Mountain’s electric usage. These initiatives will enable Vail Resorts to be 93% powered by renewable electricity across its resorts by 2023.

In September, Vail Resorts and PepsiCo announced that, through a multi-year sustainability roadmap, the companies will focus on waste reduction, including reducing beverage and food packaging waste and replacing wax-lined paper cups with compostable PepsiCo products. Vail Resorts and PepsiCo have already begun this work at select resorts. At the end of the 2018/19 ski season, the companies shared that more than 250,000 wax-lined paper cups had been saved from landfill as a result of this switch at multiple on-mountain restaurants. In synergy with Vail Resorts’ Commitment to Zero initiative, PepsiCo has its own target to make 100% of its product packaging recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable by 2025.