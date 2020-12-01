Valley Clean Energy Signs PPA to Add Resiliency to Northern California Grid

Northern California-based Valley Clean Energy (VCE), a public electricity provider serving more than 125,000 customers, has signed a power purchase agreement for a solar and battery system.

The project is located in Madison, Yolo County, California. It will add 20?MW?of solar power and 6.5 MW/26 MWh (4-hour) of battery energy storage to the Northern California grid to serve VCE’s customers. The PPA has a duration of 20 years. The project is expected to reach commercial operation by the third quarter of 2022.

The project brings local investment and grid-benefits to the VCE service territory, and will be designed and constructed to be pollinator-friendly, thus providing habitat for bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and other pollinators that are critical to agricultural production in this important food producing region. This project will also help meet the Yolo County Climate Action Plan goals to reduce carbon emissions associated with the production of electricity.

VCE parterened with ReneSola Power on the project.