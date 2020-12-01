Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Valley Clean Energy Signs PPA to Add Resiliency to Northern California Grid

(Credit: Pixabay)

Northern California-based Valley Clean Energy (VCE), a public electricity provider serving more than 125,000 customers, has signed a power purchase agreement for a solar and battery system.

The project is located in Madison, Yolo County, California. It will add 20?MW?of solar power and 6.5 MW/26 MWh (4-hour) of battery energy storage to the Northern California grid to serve VCE’s customers. The PPA has a duration of 20 years. The project is expected to reach commercial operation by the third quarter of 2022.

The project brings local investment and grid-benefits to the VCE service territory, and will be designed and constructed to be pollinator-friendly, thus providing habitat for bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and other pollinators that are critical to agricultural production in this important food producing region. This project will also help meet the Yolo County Climate Action Plan goals to reduce carbon emissions associated with the production of electricity.

VCE parterened with ReneSola Power on the project.

Whitepapers

How an Advanced Methane Measurement Technology Can Enable Utilities to Reduce Emissions by 30%

The Top 10 Reasons Why You Should Purchase EHSQ Software Right Now

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Survey: More Than Half of Organizations Plan to Increase Investment in Renewable Energy Next Year
Vail Resorts Will be 93% Powered by Renewable Electricity by 2023
Combined Heat and Power Market to Reach $27 Billion by 2025
Crown Holdings is Now Operating All US and Canadian Plants on Renewable Energy
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2020 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.