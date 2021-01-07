US Energy Atlas Offers Detailed Energy Infrastructure Information

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released a comprehensive reference for data and interactive maps of energy infrastructure and resources in the United States. The US Energy Atlas’s detailed energy infrastructure information can be combined with information from other sources so users can customize their own geospatial analysis.

The energy infrastructure information available via the Atlas can be useful during natural disasters, for example; when events such as hurricanes or wildfires occur, the customized maps under the Energy Disruption tab can show users what key energy infrastructure elements might be affected, the EIA says.

The redesigned maps in the US Energy Atlas include enhanced navigation and data accessibility features. It features 84 map layers, 60 of which are based on EIA surveys. EIA data published in Atlas includes locations of power plants, coal mines, oil and natural gas wells, solar plants, biomass and geothermal infrastructure assets, pipelines, storage facilities, natural gas processing plants, refineries, and other types of energy facilities.

It also includes information from non-EIA sources, such as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the US Geological Survey, the US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Like EIA’s former mapping platform, the US Energy Atlas also uses Homeland Infrastructure Foundation-Level Data: public domain information used to support community preparedness, resiliency, and research.