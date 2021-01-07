Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

US Energy Atlas Offers Detailed Energy Infrastructure Information

(Credit: EIA)

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released a comprehensive reference for data and interactive maps of energy infrastructure and resources in the United States. The US Energy Atlas’s detailed energy infrastructure information can be combined with information from other sources so users can customize their own geospatial analysis.

The energy infrastructure information available via the Atlas can be useful during natural disasters, for example; when events such as hurricanes or wildfires occur, the customized maps under the Energy Disruption tab can show users what key energy infrastructure elements might be affected, the EIA says.

The redesigned maps in the US Energy Atlas include enhanced navigation and data accessibility features. It features 84 map layers, 60 of which are based on EIA surveys. EIA data published in Atlas includes locations of power plants, coal mines, oil and natural gas wells, solar plants, biomass and geothermal infrastructure assets, pipelines, storage facilities, natural gas processing plants, refineries, and other types of energy facilities.

It also includes information from non-EIA sources, such as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the US Geological Survey, the US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Like EIA’s former mapping platform, the US Energy Atlas also uses Homeland Infrastructure Foundation-Level Data: public domain information used to support community preparedness, resiliency, and research.

Whitepapers

ESGs and Sustainable Value Creation: Aligning Reporting Against Environmental, Social and Governance Indicators

Energy Management with the Big Picture in Mind

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Scott Air Force Base to Draw As Much As 20% of Electricity from Solar Installation
Michael Regan Faces Uphill Battle as Head of EPA, If Confirmed
Ontario Ice Complex Becomes First Arena to Achieve Zero Carbon Building Performance Certification
J.B. Hunt, University of Arkansas Announce $2.25 Million Collaboration to Address Sustainability
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2020 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.