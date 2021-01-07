Scott Air Force Base to Draw As Much As 20% of Electricity from Solar Installation

Hunt Military Communities, the largest US military housing owner, will install rooftop solar systems across its facility at Scott Air Force Base. The 2.8 megawatt PV system will produce an estimated 3.5 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually across more than 1,500 homes, and will enable the community to draw 15% to 20% of its total electricity supply from renewable energy.

The project is slated to be completed by the end of 2021.

The installation of the rooftop PV systems will be built and operated by affiliates of True Green Capital Management (TGC), with whom Hunt has installed more than 12 megawatts of solar projects across six military housing sites. TGC is a renewable energy investment firm with a distributed generation solar portfolio spanning 13 US states.

The PV systems at Scott Air Force Base will further reduce its environmental impact and carbon footprint, ultimately decreasing reliance on non-renewable energy sources. The project supports goals set forth by the Department of Defense, as well as the state of Illinois’ goal to achieve 100% renewable energy by the year 2050, Hunt says.

The Department of Defense is the federal government’s largest energy user, accounting for more than 75% of total government energy usage and emitting about 1% of total US carbon emissions. However, its energy consumption has been on the decline for years, since 2007 when the Air Force built a 14 megawatt solar farm at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, writes Politico. Since then, the military has added more than 130 megawatts to bases across the country.