Amgen To Achieve Carbon Neutrality By 2027

(Credit: Pixabay)

Amgen this week announced the launch of a new seven-year environmental sustainability plan, which includes a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality, while also reducing water use by 40% and waste disposed by 75%. Since 2007, Amgen has implemented projects resulting in a 33% reduction in carbon emissions, a 30% reduction in water use and a 28% reduction in waste.

Amgen will invest more than $200 million to achieve these 2027 environmental commitments, and expects that such investment will help the company to become not just more environmentally sustainable but also more flexible and productive, resulting in reductions in operating costs from such efficiencies over the same period. The company will focus on the use of innovative technologies to significantly reduce carbon emissions from Amgen-owned operations, as well as on sourcing renewable energy. For example, Amgen’s newest biomanufacturing plant in Singapore generates 70% less carbon than traditional biomanufacturing facilities. The company has built a second such plant in Rhode Island.

Where carbon emissions cannot be eliminated from its operations, Amgen will invest in sustainability projects that sequester or avoid greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, Amgen will engage with its suppliers to assist and encourage carbon reductions throughout its value chain.

