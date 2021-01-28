Anheuser-Busch Super Bowl Ads Certified by Environmental Media Association

Anheuser-Busch says all of its Super Bowl ads have been certified “gold” by the Environmental Media Association (EMA); the brewer says it is the first major advertiser to partner with EMA by adopting its guidelines throughout Super Bowl advertising production.

The EMA Green Seal certification for production is an established set of guidelines for sustainable production of TV, movie and events. Anheuser-Busch says it worked closely with the EMA, creative agencies, and production partners throughout the production of its Super Bowl ads to ensure each of the six spots met EMA’s established best practices for sustainable production, in areas including production, makeup, catering, and transportation. All vendors involved in production were also required to comply with EMA standards.

Moving forward, the brewer expects to roll out this standard across its marketing and advertising production. The company says the move will help it meet its 2025 US sustainability goals.

This is not the first time Anheuser-Busch has promoted its sustainability initiatives in conjunction with the Super Bowl. In 2019, the company supplied Atlanta’s Super Bowl Host Committee with renewable energy to power the equivalent of the city’s energy consumption for six days — including Super Bowl LIII. And in 2018, the company’s Budweiser ads run during the Super Bowl spotlighted the brewing giant’s sustainability efforts.