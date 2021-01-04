Lost your password?
Aveda Goes 100% Vegan

(Credit: Aveda)

Aveda hair care brand has today shared that it is 100% vegan, now and forever.

The brand says it sets sustainability milestones that will help to further decrease its impact on the planet every year. This milestone includes its transition to 100% vegan formulations by removing all beeswax and beeswax-derived ingredients from its products.

Vegan products are defined as those that are created without any animal or animal-derived ingredients. Aveda has been cruelty-free since the brand was founded in 1978 and was largely vegan with the exception of some products that contained honey, beeswax, and beeswax-derived ingredients in a limited number of products.

Aveda notes that removing beeswax was one of the biggest challenges for the company’s formulators because beeswax helps create texture, structure, color payoff, and smoothness. One common alternative to beeswax for lip products specifically is synthetic beeswax, a wax that is petroleum derived. But Aveda opted instead to create a unique blend of plant-based butters and waxes that are strong enough for application, but also feel good on your lips.

