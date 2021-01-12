Lost your password?
ButcherBox Becomes Largest Meat Brand to Earn B Corp Certification

(Credit: Pixabay)

ButcherBox today announced that it has become B Corporation (B Corp) certified. The company, which delivers humanely raised meat and sustainably sourced seafood to customers, is the largest meat brand to become certified.

ButcherBox — like many other B Corps — is using its certification as a legal framework to remain committed to being a mission-driven organization, regardless of leadership or ownership transitions, while building a lasting business and proving that business profitability can run in tandem with social and environmental initiatives.

The company completed the B Corp pre-assessment in December 2019, leading to a certification in November 2020. There are currently 3,682 B Corps in 150 industries and 74 countries around the world, making the certification a significant distinction for companies. ButcherBox is proud to be among companies like Allbirds, Ben & Jerry’s, King Arthur Baking Company, and Patagonia, that are B Corp certified.

B Corps are for-profit companies that use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. The B Corp certification process measures a company’s performance in five impact areas, including governance, workers, customers, community and the environment.

In November 2020, cheese maker Tilamook became one of the many companies that earned B Corp certification last year. Key to achieving B Corp certification are Tillamook’s stewardship commitments that guide the co-op’s daily actions related to:

  • Thriving farms
  • Healthful cows
  • Inspired consumers
  • Enduring ecosystems
  • Fulfilled employees
  • Enriched communities

﻿

