California Energy Commission Awards $5 Million for Energy Storage Solutions

The California Energy Commission (CEC) has awarded a $5 million grant for the development and demonstration of long-duration, non-lithium ion based energy storage technologies. This grant is part of the CEC’s Electric Program Investment Charge (EPIC) program, funding research that accelerates clean energy innovation, helping to build California’s 100% clean energy future.

San Diego-based energy developer, Indian Energy LLC, is the recipient of the grant. Utilizing the grant funds, Indian Energy, along with construction management partner Webcor, will develop, integrate, and commission several innovative Hybrid Modular Storage Systems (HMSS) as a long-duration energy storage technology demonstration and deployment research project.

The HMSS project is focused on uncovering and closing any final knowledge gaps in potential grid-scale implementation of long-duration storage, one of the last major barriers to securing California’s sustainable clean energy future. The parties involved are hoping the project can serve as a catalyst for a new wave of renewable energy solutions for California and beyond.

This EPIC grant aims to demonstrate the value of energy storage technologies; evaluate how they meet varying customer needs; and help increase grid resiliency. These technologies could meet a pressing need for energy storage across the state to help prevent and mitigate blackouts and brownouts driven by climate change and more frequent wildfires. In addition, energy storage enables better integration and a more dynamic use of California’s growing renewable energy resources.

The HMSS project involves developing six module types, each capable of meeting the requirements of long-duration energy storage and the needs of the state grid operators. Located in the 52 Area of Camp Pendleton, to leverage existing clean energy assets, the HMSS will demonstrate how to optimize the productivity of a variety of solar assets by charging with clean energy and shifting the delivery of that energy to peak demand and evening hours. It will also demonstrate how to shift to 100% renewables, as well as provide deep resiliency toward grid disturbances such as wildfires and cyber attacks.

Three specific HMSS modules will be funded by the state and made of flow batteries, supercapacitors, fast-responding mechanical energy storage and zinc hybrid cathodes in integrated installations. The other three modules will be funded by other government agencies and private industry partners. Developed using a proven “system of systems approach,” the energy storage technologies will also include an innovative hybrid controller, which will ensure that each technology will be used at its most advantageous operating point, or optimized. The project includes installing different types and configurations or batteries, testing them individually, and then using them as one large unit, such as a unit that would be used on the California power grid when they recently shut down for fire safety. The best HMSS will then be scaled to 400kW/4MWh to achieve 400kW, for 10 hours (4MWh), the requirement per the grant.