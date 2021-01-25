Doing Well by Doing Good: Harnessing Innovative Solutions for Sustainability

As many organizations re-focus on sustainability initiatives, the need for creative financing solutions is front and center. This need has given rise to an opportunity for organizations to embrace innovative funding programs to implement energy efficiency and distributed energy generation projects, often without any upfront capital. Whether the primary incentive is to save on energy costs, drive sustainability initiatives, or increase energy security and resiliency, the advanced energy technologies that are available in the market today are proven to be rewarding investments.
George Sakellaris, Ameresco’s (NYSE: AMRC) founder, president and CEO, delves into Ameresco’s advanced technology portfolio to help customers meet their sustainability goals amidst a capital constrained economy. Join him as he highlights new advances in energy efficiency and renewable energy, including: battery energy storage systems, microgrids, combined heat and power systems, and various forms of solar energy systems.
|Speakers
|
George Sakellaris
Founder, President, & CEO
Ameresco, Inc.
As President and CEO of Ameresco, Inc., a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company George has focused his career on creating budget-neutral business models for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects.
With more than 30 years of experience in the energy industry, Mr. Sakellaris has worked to create budget-neutral business models for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. Mr. Sakellaris’ dedication and influence in promoting energy efficiency dates back to his involvement with the Electrical Power Research Institute (EPRI) where he championed the development of demand side management (DSM) programs that were widely implemented across the country.
George founded Ameresco in April 2000 and aspsired to build an entirely product-neutral and supplier-independent energy company that had the skills, capabilities and foresight to create independent energy solutions that went beyond just conservation; one that addressed a customer’s entire energy stream including supply and demand, energy efficiency and renewable energy.
Mr. Sakellaris earned both M.B.A and M.S.E.E. degrees from Northeastern University and a B.S.E.E. degree from the University of Maine – Orono. In May 2012, the University of Maine granted him an Honorary Doctorate for his lifetime of achievements, recognizing his dedication and exemplary leadership in the field of energy efficiency and renewable energy.
|
|
Jennifer Hermes
Jennifer Hermes is content director for Environment + Energy Leader and Business Sector Media. She has been with the company since day one, helping to conceptualize, launch and manage its content for more than a decade. Through her reporting, speaking at conferences, researching and writing ebooks, managing the Environment + Energy Leader Awards program, and developing new projects for Business Sector Media, she keeps her finger on the pulse of the environmental, sustainability and energy management industries. Hermes has more than 20 years of experience managing and directing content for a variety of online publications, dating back to the days when online publishing was in its infancy.