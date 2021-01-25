Doing Well by Doing Good: Harnessing Innovative Solutions for Sustainability

George SakellarisFounder, President, & CEOAmeresco, Inc.

As President and CEO of Ameresco, Inc., a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company George has focused his career on creating budget-neutral business models for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects.

With more than 30 years of experience in the energy industry, Mr. Sakellaris has worked to create budget-neutral business models for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. Mr. Sakellaris’ dedication and influence in promoting energy efficiency dates back to his involvement with the Electrical Power Research Institute (EPRI) where he championed the development of demand side management (DSM) programs that were widely implemented across the country.

George founded Ameresco in April 2000 and aspsired to build an entirely product-neutral and supplier-independent energy company that had the skills, capabilities and foresight to create independent energy solutions that went beyond just conservation; one that addressed a customer’s entire energy stream including supply and demand, energy efficiency and renewable energy.

Mr. Sakellaris earned both M.B.A and M.S.E.E. degrees from Northeastern University and a B.S.E.E. degree from the University of Maine – Orono. In May 2012, the University of Maine granted him an Honorary Doctorate for his lifetime of achievements, recognizing his dedication and exemplary leadership in the field of energy efficiency and renewable energy.