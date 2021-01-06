Lost your password?
Dove Launches its First Refillable Deodorant in Effort to Cut Plastic Use

(Credit: Unilever)

Dove has launched its first refillable deodorant in an effort to tackle the global plastic waste crisis. Dove has worked with international campaign group A Plastic Planet to revolutionize its use of materials.

Shoppers will now be able to select a Dove stainless steel refillable deodorant case at Target and Walmart stores across America. Shoppers then buy Dove deodorant refills when they need them. According to Dove, these refills use some 54% less plastic than regular Dove Zero stick packaging. Of the plastic that is used, 98% is made from recycled content. The intention is to reduce this further as material innovation progresses.

Made from stainless-steel, the deodorant keeps the use of raw materials to a minimum.

In 2019, Dove announced one of the biggest plastic reduction plans of its kind in the global beauty industry, which reduces the use of virgin plastic by more than 20,500 tonnes per year.

Dove and A Plastic Planet worked on the project with Dutch design consultancy VanBerlo.

Dove’s parent company, Unilever, along with Atos, Brooks, Canary Wharf Group, Coca-Cola European Partners, ERM, Groupe SEB France, Harbour Air, ITV, Microsoft, Neste, Rubicon, Unilever, and Vaude, joined The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050.

