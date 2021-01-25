EY Announces Ambition to be Carbon Negative in 2021

EY today announces an ambition to be carbon negative in 2021 by setting targets to significantly reduce its absolute emissions and removing and offsetting more carbon than it emits. In a recently released statement, EY set out the seven key components of its plans to not only become carbon negative but to reduce total emissions by 40% — consistent with a science-based target — and achieve net zero in 2025.

EY says its commitment to sustainability is an integral part of its NextWave strategy and ambition to create long-term value for all stakeholders. This new ambition builds on the global organization’s achievement of carbon neutrality in December 2020 and underscores the EY commitment to the environment and to driving long-term, sustainable growth. Key elements of the ambition include: