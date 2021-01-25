Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

EY Announces Ambition to be Carbon Negative in 2021

(Credit: Pixabay)

EY today announces an ambition to be carbon negative in 2021 by setting targets to significantly reduce its absolute emissions and removing and offsetting more carbon than it emits. In a recently released statement, EY set out the seven key components of its plans to not only become carbon negative but to reduce total emissions by 40% — consistent with a science-based target — and achieve net zero in 2025.

EY says its commitment to sustainability is an integral part of its NextWave strategy and ambition to create long-term value for all stakeholders. This new ambition builds on the global organization’s achievement of carbon neutrality in December 2020 and underscores the EY commitment to the environment and to driving long-term, sustainable growth. Key elements of the ambition include:

  • Reducing business travel emissions by 35% by FY25 against a FY19 baseline.
  • Reducing overall office electricity usage and procuring 100% renewable energy for remaining EY needs, earning membership to the RE100, a group of influential organizations committed to renewable power, by FY25.
  • Structuring electricity supply contracts, through virtual power purchase agreements (PPAs), to introduce more electricity than EY consumes into national grids.
  • Providing EY teams with tools that enable them to calculate, then work to reduce, the amount of carbon emitted when carrying out EY client work.
  • Using nature-based solutions and carbon-reduction technologies to remove from the atmosphere or offset more carbon than EY emits, every year.
  • Investing in services and solutions that help EY clients profitably decarbonize their businesses and provide solutions to other sustainability challenges and opportunities.
  • Requiring 75% of EY suppliers, by spend, to set science-based targets by no later than FY25.

Whitepapers

ESGs and Sustainable Value Creation: Aligning Reporting Against Environmental, Social and Governance Indicators

Energy Management with the Big Picture in Mind

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Corporate Climate Action Plans Drive Decarbonization of Logistics Industry
Boeing Commits to Deliver Commercial Airplanes Ready to Fly on 100% Sustainable Fuels
Northern Trust Asset Management Launches Climate Aware Index Strategy
Adaptation Projects May Worsen Vulnerability to Climate Change, Study Finds
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2020 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.