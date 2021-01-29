General Motors to Nix All Gas and Diesel Light-Duty Vehicles by 2035

General Motors, the largest US automaker, announced plans to eliminate tailpipe emissions from all new light-duty vehicles by 2035, and to achieve carbon neutrality in its products and operations by 2040. GM says its focus will be offering zero-emissions vehicles across a range of price points and working with all stakeholders to build out the necessary charging infrastructure and to promote consumer acceptance — both of which will be needed to achieve its ambitious goals.

The news comes just a day after President Biden announced plans to replace the government’s fleet of combustion engine vehicles with electric vehicles built in the US. The US federal fleet currently comprises about 650,000 vehicles.

General Motors has said it is investing $27 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles in the next five years, up from the $20 billion planned before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company worked with the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) to “develop a shared vision of an all-electric future,” the company says. EDF president Fred Krupp called GM’s plans an “extraordinary step forward,” adding that “EDF and GM have had some important differences in the past, but this is a new day in America — one where serious collaboration to achieve transportation electrification, science-based climate progress and equitably shared economic opportunity can move our nation forward.”

Specifically…

Electric vehicles: As the use of GM’s products accounts for 75% of carbon emissions related to the its commitment, the company plans to offer 30 all-electric models globally by 2025. At that point, 40% of its US models will be battery electric vehicles. By 2035, the company aspires that all vehicles will be zero-emission.

The company’s $27 billion investment includes the continued development of GM’s Ultium battery technology, updating facilities such as Factory ZERO in Michigan and Spring Hill Manufacturing in Tennessee to build electric vehicles from globally sourced parts, and investing in new sites like Ultium Cells LLC in Ohio.

More than half of GM’s capital spending and product development team will be devoted to electric and electric-autonomous vehicle programs. And in the coming years, GM plans to “offer an EV for every customer, from crossovers and SUVs to trucks and sedans,” the company says.

Fuel efficiency: The company will also continue to increase fuel efficiency of its traditional internal combustion vehicles in accordance with regional fuel economy and greenhouse gas regulations. Some of these initiatives include fuel economy improvement technologies, such as Stop/Start, aerodynamic efficiency enhancements, downsized boosted engines, more efficient transmissions and other vehicle improvements, including mass reduction and lower rolling resistance tires.

Renewable energy: To address emissions from its own operations, GM will source 100% renewable energy to power its US sites by 2030 and global sites by 2035, which represents a five-year acceleration of the company’s previously announced global goal.

Supply chain: In order for its operations to be totally carbon neutral, the company must ensure its supply chain is equally so. The company is implementing plans today to reduce the impact associated with its supply chain while supporting grids and utilities to power electric vehicles with renewable energy. GM has worked with some of its largest suppliers to create a sustainability council to share best practices, learn from each other and create new standards for the industry. In addition to the council’s work, GM is collaborating with suppliers to set ambitious targets for the supply chain to reduce emissions, increase transparency and source more sustainable materials.