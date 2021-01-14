Honeywell/Signify Partnership to Improve Energy Consumption in Commercial Buildings, Companies Say

Honeywell and LED lighting systems provider Signify have teamed up to combine Signify’s connected lighting system, software and UV-C disinfection lighting with Honeywell’s building management systems platform. The combined offerings will manage energy consumption in commercial buildings while factoring in occupancy along with air quality indicators like temperature and humidity, according to the companies.

Building owners and operators will be able to better manage lighting systems and energy efficiency with smart LED lighting systems. Signify’s connected LED lighting system Interact Office can save up to 70% of the energy used for lighting — and deploying advanced building controls and sensing, like those from Honeywell, can save up to 30% in facility energy costs, the companies say.

Interact can collect information on space utilization, occupancy, temperature and humidity, noise levels, traffic patterns, and more, according to Signify. In combination with Honeywell’s building controls, the organizations say they can improve occupant experience – focusing on productivity and wellbeing – and reduce energy consumption in commercial buildings.

Lighting represents 17% of all electricity used in US commercial buildings, according to the Commercial Buildings Energy Consumption Survey, making it the largest end use of electricity in buildings.