How Kilroy Realty Achieved Carbon Neutrality

Kilroy Realty Corporation announced today that, as of the end of 2020, it had achieved carbon neutral operations. In 2018, the company was the first North American REIT to make a commitment to achieve carbon neutral operations and it accomplished its goal through energy efficiency, onsite renewables, offsite renewables, renewable energy certificates, and verified emission reduction credits. These efforts fully addressed the Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with the operations of KRC’s buildings.

The company focused on the following strategies to achieve carbon neutral operations:

Energy efficiency. KRC has reduced energy use of its assets approximately 18% from 2010 levels.

KRC has reduced energy use of its assets approximately 18% from 2010 levels. On-site renewables. KRC has solar photovoltaics installed on 15 of its properties. These systems generated approximately 2% of the total energy consumed by the KRC portfolio in 2020.

KRC has solar photovoltaics installed on 15 of its properties. These systems generated approximately 2% of the total energy consumed by the KRC portfolio in 2020. Offsite renewables. KRC has entered into an agreement for a large offsite solar array currently under development that will, when complete, fully address the electricity consumption of its directly managed properties. In addition, KRC procures 100% Green-e certified power for certain properties from several of its energy providers, including the Clean Power Alliance, San Diego Gas & Electric and Peninsula Clean Energy.

KRC has entered into an agreement for a large offsite solar array currently under development that will, when complete, fully address the electricity consumption of its directly managed properties. In addition, KRC procures 100% Green-e certified power for certain properties from several of its energy providers, including the Clean Power Alliance, San Diego Gas & Electric and Peninsula Clean Energy. Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). While not fully completed, KRC’s offsite solar project purchases RECs on KRC’s behalf that allow KRC to convert to 100% renewable electricity across all properties.

While not fully completed, KRC’s offsite solar project purchases RECs on KRC’s behalf that allow KRC to convert to 100% renewable electricity across all properties. Carbon offsets. The remainder of the company’s greenhouse gas emissions are now offset by verified emission reduction credits. The resulting carbon offsets are Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) certified.

KRC will continue to achieve carbon neutral operations annually, effectively decoupling its carbon emissions from the company’s growth or from changes in the operation of its properties, such as those due to COVID-19. The company is now focusing on reducing its Scope 3 emissions through strategic management of the carbon emissions associated with its construction materials as well as emissions associated with tenant energy use.