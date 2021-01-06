Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Insight: Why the Electrification of Uber and Lyft Vehicles is Imperative for Emission Reduction

(Credit: Pixabay)

Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), in collaboration with General Motors, released an insight brief that reveals why the electrification of transportation network companies (TNCs), such as Uber and Lyft, is crucial to accelerating the transition to electric vehicles and addressing some of the key barriers to electrification with actionable recommendations for key stakeholders.

Road-based transportation, overwhelmingly powered by internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, emits 6 Gt of CO2 globally each year. Transportation is the number one source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, and the fastest-growing source of emissions in India and China. Left unaddressed, these emissions will continue to grow through 2050, as global demand for passenger transport is expected to double, and demand for freight transportation is expected to triple.

RMI’s Racing to Accelerate Electric Vehicle Adoption: Decarbonizing Transportation with Ridehailing insight brief leverages 101 million miles of real-world data from General Motors to show that electric ridehailing vehicles can not only effectively replace ICE ridehailing vehicles but will also create catalytic opportunities for the electrification of other transportation sectors by overcoming barriers facing consumers and fleets.

“Electrifying TNCs has significant, direct environmental benefits and an equally critical benefit for the larger market that comes from the public charging infrastructure and consumer exposure to EVs,” said EJ Klock-McCook, principal at RMI.

The insight brief identifies and addresses three key barriers to electrifying ridehailing vehicles:

  1. Technological Capability: EVs must be technologically capable of replacing ICE vehicles in TNC applications. Our research shows that EV technology has advanced to the point where this is generally viable.
  2. Financial Competitiveness: Steps must be taken to improve the financial competitiveness of EVs for ridehailing such as lowering the price and increasing access to charging, enabling EV leasing and rental models, and leveraging the used EV market.
  3. Charging Infrastructure: Robust infrastructure is essential and can be made viable through coordinated stakeholder action and further focused research.

“Urgent and collaborative action from key stakeholders is needed to drive to a climate-aligned goal of deploying over 50 million electric vehicles in the next 10 years. Ridehailing can be that sector that drives widespread EV awareness and moves the market toward an electrification tipping point that is irreversible,” said Britta Gross, managing director, RMI.

Whitepapers

ESGs and Sustainable Value Creation: Aligning Reporting Against Environmental, Social and Governance Indicators

Energy Management with the Big Picture in Mind

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Trend toward SUVs and Pickups Drives Increase in CO2 Emissions in 2020
Atlas Air Uses Fuel Sourced from Vegetable Oil
Amazon Invests in Zero-Emission Aviation for Transport
5 Transportation Companies Improve Renewable Energy, Buildings, Supply Chain for The Climate Pledge
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2020 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.