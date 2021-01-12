Joliet Junior College Now Powered by Solar, Will Save $1.6 Million Annually

Joliet Junior College (JJC) announced this week the completion and activation of a 1.3-megawatt (MW) onsite solar system at JJC’s main campus. The solar array, which consists of 3,542 panels, was installed by Pivot Energy and will save the college more than $1.6 million in electricity expenses over 25 years.

Over the life of the solar system, it is estimated to produce 61,836,250 kilowatt hours of clean and reliable electricity. JJC is expected to offset its total energy consumption by 22.5%, making the campus one of the greenest in the state.

The panels were provided by retired Joliet oncologist Dr. Sarode Pundaleeka with Sunlarge Industries. Over the first 10 years, JJC will pay a reduced rate for the energy generated by the panels, after which they will be donated to the college. Pundaleeka hopes the solar array will inspire future generations to pursue careers in clean energy and convey the importance of sustainability to all campus visitors.

Since 2000, JJC has completed over 50 sustainability projects, including opening multiple LEED-certified buildings. In addition to the solar project, a pollinator habitat mixture will be planted around the panels using native grasses and forbs, which will support bee and butterfly habitats and aid in drought and stormwater mitigation.