Just Launched: World’s First Carbon Neutral AI Platform for Logistics

ADAPT and Equilibrium World are launching the world’s first smart data driven carbon neutral transport platform. With this, the companies are hoping to drive the sustainable transformation of the logistics industry. The transport sector is the second largest emitter of greenhouse gases worldwide, and logistics companies and their customers rapidly move towards reducing carbon emissions across their operations.

ADAPT, a silicon valley based company using data & AI in transforming the mobility industry, and Equilibrium World, a Singapore company helping companies become climate leaders through AI and automation, have developed a software solution that enables a company’s entire freight operations, including every transport shipment, to be wholly carbon neutral. ADAPT and Equilibrium have achieved this by integrating Equilibrium’s carbon measurement and offset technology with ADAPT’s smart mobility data platform. Logistics companies can seamlessly connect their data, calculate the carbon footprint of every service and purchase verified carbon credits to offset these emissions – plus manage their own company wide carbon footprint and targets.

With their solution, logistics companies can meet demand from customers for carbon emission data for their shipments, plus making those shipments carbon neutral if the customer requires it. They forecast that 2021 will be the year where customer, stakeholder, and end-user sentiment for action on climate change will intensify, and now the logistics industry has a carbon neutral solution to offer to customers looking to balance the carbon footprint of their freight.