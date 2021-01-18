Marsh & McLennan to Achieve Carbon Neutrality This Year

Marsh & McLennan, one of the world’s largest insurance and risk management firms, today announced two important commitments in the effort to combat climate change. First, the company has pledged to be carbon neutral in 2021 through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in its own operations and the purchase of verifiable offsets. Second, the company has committed to reduce its carbon emissions by 15% below 2019 levels by the year 2025. The specifics of these commitments will be set out in greater detail in the company’s upcoming 2020 ESG report in March.

These commitments also complement other climate work that is occurring across the company. In 2020, Marsh’s Global Power & Energy Group launched the first integrated global renewable industry practice in insurance broking. Marsh is also helping clients measure and manage the risks to their assets and operations from hurricanes, floods, and other natural perils in a changing climate.

Oliver Wyman is just one company under the Marsh & McLennan umbrella. Oliver Wyman’s climate and sustainability experts work with clients across a range of sectors such as financial services, energy, and transportation, to reimagine end-to-end supply chains, de-carbonize business models, and integrate new technologies to support the transition to a low carbon economy.