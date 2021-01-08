Lost your password?
Michigan Municipal Buildings Complete Solar Development Project with No Upfront Cost

(Credit: New Energy Equity)

Three municipal buildings in Northern Shores, Michigan, have completed rooftop solar projects. The solar installations on the City of Norton Shores Fire Station, Public Works building, and City Hall total about 21,000 square feet and will allow the city to save money on its annual electricity bill with no upfront costs by working with New Energy Equity.

New Energy Equity provided the upfront development financing, engineering and design support, and long-term financing for the project, which is expected to offset around 420 MWh per year.

Working with the City of Norton Shores and Chart House Energy will add to New Energy Equity’s continued expansion throughout Michigan. Outside of Michigan, New Energy Equity has completed over 150 projects, totaling more than 185 MW in the Midwest Region.

Last fall, New Energy Equity completed the first phase of another project in Michigan in collaboration with Chart House Energy. The project — a 645-kilowatt system in the city of Muskegon Heights — is the start of at least five solar projects that are expected to convert nearly 50% of the energy use of the city’s public buildings to solar energy, New Energy Equity says.

